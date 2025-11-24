Music Icon Behind ‘I Can See Clearly Now’ Dies at 81

Reggae icon Jimmy Cliff, known for hits including “I Can See Clearly Now” and “You Can Get It If You Really Want,” has died at the age of 81, his family has confirmed.

The singer’s widow, Latifa Chambers, wrote in a social media post that Cliff died after suffering a seizure following a bout of pneumonia.

“To all his fans around the world, please know that your support was his strength throughout his whole career,” the post, also signed by their two children, Liltty and Aken, said. “He really appreciated each and every fan for their love.

“Jimmy, my darling, may you rest in peace. I will follow your wishes.”

Jimmy Cliff is best known for his string of hits in the 1960s and 70s. PL Gould/Images/Getty Images

Along with his decades-long singing career, Cliff also starred in the 1972 crime film The Harder They Come.

The film was not only considered a pioneer of Jamaican cinema, but its acclaimed soundtrack—which featured tracks such as Cliff’s title song as well as Toots and the Maytals’ “Pressure Drop”—is credited with helping bring reggae to a worldwide audience.

Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness paid tribute to Cliff following news of his death.

“Today, Jamaica pauses to honour the life of the Honourable Jimmy Cliff, OM, a true cultural giant whose music carried the heart of our nation to the world,” Holness posted on X.

“His music lifted people through hard times, inspired generations, and helped shape the global respect that Jamaican culture enjoys today. We give thanks for his life, his contribution, and the pride he brought to Jamaica. Your legacy lives on in every corner of our island and in the hearts of the Jamaican people.”

Jimmy Cliff performing in 2010. Taylor Hill/WireImag

Ali Campbell, lead singer of the British reggae band UB40, added: “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of a reggae forefather, Jimmy Cliff. A true foundation, a pillar of our music, and one of the first to carry reggae out into the world.”

Cliff won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album twice: first for 1985’s Cliff Hanger and again for Rebirth in 2012.