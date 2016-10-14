Jimmy Fallon and Kevin Hart’s Terrifying, Shriek-Filled Haunted House Adventure

Two years ago, Jimmy Fallon forced Kevin Hart to go on a roller coaster with him and it appeared to be one of the most terrifying experiences of the standup comedian’s life.

Until now.

On Thursday’s Tonight Show, the pair repeated the stunt while visiting Blood Manor, New York’s “scariest haunted house. This time, it was Fallon who the more easily scared of the two, with Hart encouraging him along the way. But by the end, Hart was screaming “Let me out!” louder than anyone.

If anything, the segment proved once again that Fallon should stick to silly celebrity encounters like this one—and avoid sitting down with presidential candidates.