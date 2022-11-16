CHEAT SHEET
Jimmy Fallon Asks Elon Musk to Stop Twitter Users Joking That He’s Dead
Jimmy Fallon is sick of Twitter users saying he’s dead, so he took his complaint straight to the top. “Elon, Can you fix this?” Fallon tweeted late Tuesday, along with the hashtag “#RIPJimmyFallon,” which had been trending on the platform. The misleading tag blew up as users added it to pictures of people who aren’t Jimmy Fallon. Musk is yet to respond to Fallon’s call for help as of Wednesday morning. The Tonight Show host is just the latest Twitter user to have gripes with the platform since Musk’s $44 billion takeover, with spoof accounts reportedly costing a pharmaceutical company billions and advertisers halting their spending on Twitter amid fears that misinformation and security protections could be pared back.