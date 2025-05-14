Jimmy Fallon Has a Suggestion for How Trump Should Spend Cash From His ‘Shady’ Deals

Jimmy Fallon has suggested that President Donald Trump use his incoming Middle Eastern millions to “hire a second air traffic controller at Newark airport.”

Trump kicked off a tour of the region in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday. He was welcomed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, but appeared to nod off soon after.

After waking up, Trump aims to rack up over $1 trillion in trade deals, his administration says. Reports suggest he has already secured $600 billion in investment commitments from his Saudi counterparts. On Tuesday’s edition of the Tonight Show, Fallon had a suggestion for what the president could do with all that extra cash.

“Well, guys, today President Trump arrived in Saudi Arabia for the first leg of his trip to the Middle East. Yeah, it was a big day. Saudi Arabia’s crown prince met with America’s burger king,” he opened.

Fallon made quips about Trump’s four-day, three-country, tour of the Middle East. NBC

“Yeah, Trump is in Saudi Arabia. He’s hoping to make a trillion dollars’ worth of deals, ranging from shady to sketchy to sus.

“But Saudi Arabia announced that they’re investing $600 billion in America. Yeah. With the extra money, Trump’s thinking of hiring a second air traffic controller at Newark airport,” he added.

Newark Liberty Airport, the 12th busiest in the U.S., has been beset by issues of late.

A “telecommunications issue” triggered a 45-minute ground stop for Newark-bound flights last Sunday—just two days after the air traffic controllers experienced a 90-second radar blackout; on April 28, a radar and radio meltdown forced five controllers to take trauma leave. Federal Aviation Administration alerts and air traffic audio indicate at least five other equipment or communications issues at the airport since August.

The airport is also stretched thin staff-wise. The FAA says it has 22 certified Newark controllers in Philadelphia and almost the same number of trainees.

Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Brian Snyder/Reuters

However, sources told The New York Times that only 16 certified controllers are currently available daily, half of what’s needed to handle the 80-plus hourly departures and landings. Controllers in Newark also handle the traffic at some nearby regional airports.

The FAA was affected by DOGE cuts masterminded by Elon Musk. Although no air traffic controllers were let go, other essential workers were dismissed, officials said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has blamed the lapses on old technology and poor congressional oversight, claiming “Congress and the country haven’t paid attention to it.”