Jimmy John’s Employee Remains Chill During Terrifying Robbery

A surveillance video captured a Kansas City, Missouri Jimmy John’s employee remaining calm and collected during a terrifying robbery.

In the surveillance video, the robber can be seen walking up to the counter to place an order around 9pm Wednesday night. A few minutes later, the robber pulls out a gun from his jacket and begin to demand the money from the register. The employee appears unbothered by the robbery as he removes his gloves and begins to open the register to hand over.

Thanks to tips from the public, the suspect was arrested not long after the video's release.

Jimmy John’s made sure to let the Kansas City Police they were appreciated for their swift service.