Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Missed ‘She-Demon’ Kellyanne Conway

Jimmy Kimmel almost didn’t know where to look when watching coverage of this week’s New Hampshire primary election.

“All the spokesmonsters were out in force,” he said on Wednesday—but he was most excited to witness the return of Kellyanne Conway, who joined Sean Hannity on Fox News to offer her take on what went down as Trump claimed victory.

“Look who climbed out of the grave,” Kimmel enthused, before confessing: “I have to admit, I kind of missed that bleached blonde she-demon blowing her vape smoke up Trump’s burnt orange crevice at every minute.”

Conway may have been out of the spotlight for a while, but she clearly hasn’t lost her edge. After seemingly accusing Nikki Haley of being close to becoming “an election denier,” Trump’s sharp-tongued former senior counselor assured Fox News viewers that the GOP’s presidential frontrunner will continue to be as “incredibly gracious” as he always is—causing Kimmel to burst into hysterical laughter.

“Incredibly gracious! He’s full of graciousness,” Kimmel repeated, somewhat dumbfounded, repeating what “Dorian Gracious” said about his “delusional” opponent just minutes after the race was called, including repeating a previous nickname for Haley, “birdbrain.”

Kimmel responded: “If that isn’t incredibly gracious, I don’t know what is.”

The late night host did agree with Trump on one point though: Haley should have never delivered what sounded like a victory speech in New Hampshire when she was not, in fact, the victor.

“[Trump] reportedly spent the night seething about it,” Kimmel shared, “And I don’t blame him, really. Pretending you won when you actually lost: it’s his thing. Not cool, Nikki!”