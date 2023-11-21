Donald Trump just won’t let those rumors of golden showers die. It’s been nearly seven years since reports first surfaced about the existence of an alleged video featuring Trump frolicking with a quartet of Russian prostitutes in a hotel room in Moscow, and he’s still talking about it.

On Saturday, Trump attended a campaign rally in Fort Dodge, Iowa, where the infamous golden shower was among his repertoire. “You think that was good to go up and tell my wife, ‘It’s not true, darling. I love you very much. It’s not true,’” Trump said.

“Actually, that one she didn’t believe. Because she said, ‘He’s a germophobe,’” he continued. “I thought that would be a big problem. I was gonna have a rough night. But that one she was very good on. ‘You’re ok on that one.’”

Something about the former president’s wording struck Stephen Colbert.

“Yeah, she was ok with that one. Because the Trumps have an agreement: Melania lets her husband sleep with any woman he wants. And in exchange, Melania doesn’t have to sleep with Donald Trump,” Colbert explained.

Meanwhile, over on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy Kimmel was also taking issue with the way Trump explained away his alleged infidelities. “That one, she didn’t believe,” Kimmel said with a laugh. “Normally she has no trouble believing the terrible things. Stormy Daniels? 100 percent she believes that. This one? Not at all!”