Since late-night shows tape earlier in the day, only The Late Show with Stephen Colbert—which was broadcasting live—had a chance to weigh in on Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday evening. And so, Jimmy Kimmel gave his two cents on Wednesday night’s edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, first mocking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for jumping up excitedly while the president was discussing burn pits in Iraq, before pivoting to the two biggest clowns of the evening: Republican congresswomen (and professional trolls) Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

“That wasn’t even the most awkward moment of the night,” Kimmel said of Pelosi. “That award went to Congress demons Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who took a break from yelling at the busboys at Applebee’s to yell at the president. They heckled him just as he was talking about his deceased son, Beau.”

Yes, just as Biden was discussing his late son, an Iraq War veteran who tragically passed away at the age of 46 from brain cancer, Reps. Boebert and Greene popped up out of their seats and gave Biden a mouthful. The heartless moment was captured for posterity by a photographer.

“Here they are, looking like they’re five hard seltzers deep at a Thunder Down Under show in Vegas, but it was embarrassing,” cracked Kimmel of the photo showing Boebert and Greene ranting and raving. “Even some of their fellow Republicans were embarrassed.”

And then the late-night host really went in on them.

“And as irritating at their behavior was, we do have freedom of speech in this country, which means I can remind you that Lauren Boebert is married to a guy that went to jail for showing his penis to a teenager at a bowling alley, and Marjorie Taylor Greene spent last weekend speaking at a conference organized by a pro-Putin white nationalist,” he continued. “Klan Mom—this woman has so many issues with people wearing masks. When it comes to people wearing hoods? None at all.”

For the record, everything Kimmel said about Boebert and Greene is accurate. In addition to Boebert’s own lengthy rap sheet, her husband, Jayson, was arrested in 2004 for exposing his penis to two underage females at a bowling alley. The following month, Jayson was booked on a domestic violence charge against Boebert. As for Greene, she indeed spoke at a white nationalist conference last weekend organized by Nicholas Fuentes, an outspoken neo-Nazi.