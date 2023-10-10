On Sunday, Israel officially declared war on Hamas militants in Gaza—one day after a surprise attack that killed hundreds. Though the political unrest between Israel and Palestine has been going on for more than half a century, making it one history’s longest ongoing political conflicts, an astounded Jimmy Kimmel reflected how Donald Trump is absolutely convinced none of this would be happening if he and his Diet Coke button were still occupying the Oval Office.

Describing the situation in Israel as a “nightmare” on Monday, Kimmel noted that: “Leaders from all around the world condemned the attack, as did millions of Americans—including our super-duper, pro-Israel former president Donald Trump. Who immediately found a way to make it about himself.”

Trump took to social media on Sunday when, in ALL-CAPS, the former president claimed that “THE HORRIBLE ATTACK ON ISRAEL, MUCH LIKE THE ATTACK ON UKRAINE, WOULD NEVER HAVE HAPPENED IF I WERE PRESIDENT — ZERO CHANCE!”

Kimmel retorted: “That’s right. If he was president, we’d all be blissfully downing jiggers of bleach. There’d be no war anywhere.”

While Trump did his best to continue painting himself as “pro-Israel,” he also spent part of the weekending stumping in Waterloo, Iowa… and bragging about his physique compared to Joe Biden. After complaining about how much time the current president spends at the beach, Trump assured the crowd that “I have a much better body than him. But I’m not really sure that I want to expose it with the sun blaring down—the sand, the surf, the wind… it’s not a pretty sight.” Which gave Kimmel an idea: “Maybe instead of an election next year, we just have a wet T-shirt contest.”