Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Nose-Picking George Santos

Jimmy Kimmel returned from his holiday break with a “new character” to roast in his nightly monologue.

After listing off just some of the many lies that newly elected Rep. George Santos (R-NY) seems to have told on his way into office, the late-night host joked that he “basically catfished an entire congressional district.”

“But despite all of that, he did not resign,” Kimmel said. “He showed up to his first day of work in Washington today where no one—not one of the many scoundrels wriggling around the House wanted to sit with him.”

While footage of Santos yawning by himself as his colleagues tried and failed to elect a House Speaker played on screen, Kimmel said, “Imagine being so toxic, not even Matt Gaetz wants to sit next to you.”

“He just sat there next to other people’s kids picking his nose and wiping on his hands like a sweaty kid in middle school,” the host continued.

And in the “there’s-a-tweet-for-everything category,” Kimmel highlighted a 2021 post from Santos that read “BIDEN IS A PATHOLOGICAL LIAR,” joking “it’s in all-caps, so you know it’s even truer.”

