Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Ivanka Trump’s Courtroom Amnesia

On Wednesday, New York Attorney General Letitia James rested her case against Donald Trump in his ongoing $250 million fraud trial. But neither the former president nor his three adult children—two of whom are their dad’s co-defendants in the case—seemed to offer much detail in their sworn testimony.

Ivanka Trump was the last family member to testify, and Jimmy Kimmel was not completely shocked to hear that she could not “recall” much of anything about her dad’s allegedly shady financial shenanigans—despite being an executive vice president of the Trump Organization and, based on courtroom evidence, very closely involved in several of the deals that have been called into question.

Ivanka traveled to New York from Florida for her day in court, with Kimmel reporting that she arrived with “a serious blowout,” joking, “It’s like she’s set to shoot a commercial for Pantene or something. If you want to stay in the will, you have to look good,” he added. “That’s the rule.”

Once she was on the stand, Ivanka took a page from her dad’s playbook by conveniently forgetting just about every detail related to the case.

“On the stand, Ivanka repeatedly answered ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’ ‘I don’t recall,’” shared Kimmel. “Which is a phrase she picked up from her father whenever Eric asked when his birthday was.”

While Ivanka’s testimony was rumored to be “crucial” in the case against her dad, she remained steadfast in her apparent ignorance about the nitty gritty of all her dad’s wheeling and dealing.

Ivanka’s memory did seem to slightly improve as the day went along. Toward the end of her time on the stand, she was asked if it was true that she was paid approximately $4 million when the Trumps sold the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C. in 2022, which they had transformed into a hotel.

“That's consistent with my recollection, yes,” she said.