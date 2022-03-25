One day after unloading on Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tn.)—a woman so vile she radicalized the politically dormant Taylor Swift—over her bizarre line of questioning about women’s biology to Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, Jimmy Kimmel dedicated his Thursday night show to a familiar target: Ted Cruz, who’s repeatedly made a fool of himself with his grandstanding performance during the Jackson hearings.

“Ted Cruz… he even out-slimed himself this week,” explained Kimmel. “On Tuesday, he singled out this children’s book called Antiracist Baby for promoting critical race theory, which it actually doesn’t. He said the book teaches that ‘babies are born racist,’ which it also doesn’t. And, as a result of Ted’s tirade, that book is now no. 1 on Amazon.” (The book is written by Ibram X. Kendi and has absolutely nothing to do with Jackson, so she was presumably only asked about this book because she is Black.)

“And not only is the book selling well,” he continued. “Since Cruz’s little grandstand, Amazon is also seeing a spike in sales of psoriasis medication, wart-remover, nose-hair trimmers, male Spanx, slug repellent, and mullet combs. So, congratulations to Ted.”

But that wasn’t all, of course. In a week that saw Cruz get caught on camera being detained by security for being an entitled brat at the airport, asking Jackson during her confirmation hearing—like a fool—if he can identify as an “Asian man,” and badgering the federal judge over what her definition of a woman is, Cruz, a Republican senator from Texas who famously abandoned his constituents during a deadly storm to go to the Four Seasons in Cancun, was also caught on camera checking his Twitter mentions during the Jackson hearing by a photographer from the Los Angeles Times.

“He was searching Twitter for his name,” LA Times photographer Kent Nishimura tweeted.

“This is good. If you’re wondering what Ted Cruz was really focused on during the hearings, somebody got a shot of him on his phone yesterday searching for his own name on Twitter,” offered Kimmel. “How embarrassing. And can you imagine being Ted Cruz and still wanting to know what people were saying about you online?”