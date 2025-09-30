Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back at JD Vance’s ‘Bulls**t’ Attack

Jimmy Kimmel ripped Vice President JD Vance for denying that FCC chairman Brendan Carr had any role in Jimmy Kimmel Live! being suddenly pulled from ABC on September 17.

Right before Kimmel’s show had been preempted, Carr threatened to revoke ABC’s license if they didn’t punish Kimmel, saying, “we could do this the easy way or the hard way.”

The Ingraham Angle, JD Vance talking about Jimmy Kimmel to Laura Ingraham. Fox

In his monologue on Monday, Kimmel showed an interview clip of JD Vance on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle last week, saying, “Tell me exactly what Brendan Carr did to have Jimmy Kimmel taken off the air.”

Kimmel trashed “Vice President Maybelline” for his attempt to downplay Carr’s actions, calling Vance’s spin, “A new fairy tale even a five-year-old wouldn’t believe.”

Kimmel played Vance’s interview clip further, showing Vance argue, “[Kimmel] is currently on the air, and to the extent that he isn’t in certain stations, it’s because he’s not funny and because his ratings aren’t very good.”

The “certain stations” Vance referred to were ABC-affiliated stations run by TV operators Sinclair and Nexstar, both of which backed off Friday on preempting Kimmel’s show.

“I have some good news for you, J-Dawg: we’re back on all the stations,” Kimmel said. “At every home, every bar, every strip club, and every prison in America.”

“But sorry, I didn’t mean to interrupt your bulls--t,” Kimmel said. He continued the interview clip, showing Vance argue that networks like ABC should be “having a conversation” about whether shows like Kimmel’s should continue.

The vice president appeared to argue that, if Kimmel’s show were to be pulled again, it would be solely because “advertisers don’t like [Kimmel] and because his ratings aren’t very good.”

“My ratings aren’t very good? Last time I checked, your ratings are somewhere between a ‘hair in your salad’ and ‘chlamydia,’” Kimmel joked, referring to Vance’s consistently low approval ratings.