“Remember Donald Trump? He used to be president?” Jimmy Kimmel asked during his late-night monologue Monday night. “I guess he woke up on the wrong side of the tanning bed this morning because he started the day today by lashing out at talk show hosts.”

From there, the host read aloud from a message that the former president posted on his social media platform earlier in the day. “Wow, those TRUMP Hating Late Night Network ‘Shows’ are doing really badly… The worst ratings that those time slots have had (in Television History!),” Trump wrote.

“Says the guy posting to no one on Truth Social,” Kimmel chimed in, before reading the rest.

“Why are the untalented fools who ‘host’ paid so much?” Trump asked. “Does the DNC make a contribution as a wing of the Democrat Party? They are all a total joke - Not Talent, No Laughs!”

“Wow, you’d think being the father of Eric and Don Jr. he'd have more sympathy for ‘untalented fools,’” the host joked. He did admit that he and his fellow network late-night hosts “make a lot of money,” adding, “And you know what we do with that money? We pay taxes on it!”

And “while we’re on the subject of low ratings,” Kimmel continued, “Yours are lower than the wall you never built,” as headlines about Trump plummeting approval ratings appeared on the screen around him.

The question of talent is obviously subjective, but Trump wasn’t exactly wrong about late-night’s sinking ratings. Across the board, network late-night shows have seen their audiences decline by double-digit percentages from their height in 2016.

