Jimmy Kimmel Goes Off on Trump’s Debra Messing Obsession

During his monologue Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel pointed out that the first thing on President Donald Trump’s official schedule today was at 11:45 a.m. “People who work at marijuana dispensaries get to work earlier than that,” the late-night host joked.

So perhaps that explains why the president had time Thursday morning to continue his bizarre Twitter tirade against actress Debra Messing.

“Bad ‘actress’ Debra The Mess Messing is in hot water,” Trump tweeted. “She wants to create a ‘Blacklist’ of Trump supporters, & is being accused of McCarthyism.”

The president was referring to Messing’s call to expose the names of donors who will be attending a Trump campaign fundraiser in Beverly Hills this month. The View’s Whoopi Goldberg was among those who accused Messing of echoing Joseph McCarthy’s Hollywood blacklist of the 1950s. “The last time people did this, people ended up killing themselves,” Goldberg said this week.

Trump claimed that Messing is “also being accused of being a Racist because of the terrible things she said about blacks and mental illness,” Trump added, a claim Kimmel called “nonsense.”

“If Roseanne Barr… said what she did, even being on a much higher rated show, she would have been thrown off television,” Trump continued. “Will Fake News NBC allow a McCarthy style Racist to continue? ABC fired Roseanne. Watch the double standard!”

“By the way she was thrown off television,” Kimmel said of Barr. “Not ‘would’ve’—was.”

The host said Trump “does have a point” when it comes to racists on TV. “This is America,” he said. “I mean the only racist who should be allowed to have a TV show is him, really. He’s the president.”

“Remember when Donald Trump vowed to take out ISIS?” Kimmel asked. “I guess that didn’t happen. So instead, he’s going after Will & Grace .”