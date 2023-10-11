Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has rarely met an inane conspiracy theory she didn’t want to grab onto with both hands, and the freshly declared Israel-Hamas war is offering up plenty of opportunities for the Georgia congresswoman to let her mind—and mouth—run wild.

Jimmy Kimmel is hardly surprised to see Greene glomming onto the incident. On Sunday, while being interviewed by Fox News, Greene confidently claimed that, “What happened to Israel could happen to America, because our country has been invaded by millions of people from over 160 countries.”

If Marge’s math is right, Kimmel understands why she might be worried—because “that’s almost all the countries! That would mean we’re being invaded by Belgium. Maybe Poland?”

“Hordes of Belgian and Polish immigrants are sneaking in here with their waffles and kielbasa,” suggested Kimmel, “and the Gazpacho police do nothing about it. They let them all ride in.”

Of course, Greene is simply following the lead of Donald Trump, who baselessly claimed that the lack of the very same border wall he spent years promising to build, and never getting around to it, is creating a literal pipeline into America for Hamas militants.

In a post to his Truth Social on Monday, the former president claimed “The same people that raided Israel are pouring into our once beautiful USA, through our TOTALLY OPEN SOUTHERN BORDERS, at record numbers. Are they planning an attack within our country?”

“Crooked Joe Biden and his BOSS, Barack Hussein Obama, did this to us,” Trump concluded. Citing no evidence whatsoever to back up his claims.