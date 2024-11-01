Media

Jimmy Kimmel Hits Hannity’s Reaction to Trump’s ‘Epic’ Garbage Truck Fail

Kimmel ripped into the Fox host’s over-the-top praise for Trump’s garbage truck stunt and made fun of Tucker Carlson’s latest attempt to smear Tim Walz.

Jimmy Kimmel
Donald Trump gave a photo op Wednesday where he wore an orange vest and took questions from the passenger seat of a garbage truck. Jimmy Kimmel, who mocked Trump for the stunt, on Thursday made fun of the glowing praise the stunt received from Fox News.

Sean Hannity, God bless him. The dumber Trump gets, the deeper Sean digs to spin stupid into smart,” Kimmel said.

He played a clip of Hannity reacting to Trump’s garbageman stunt, saying, “This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”

“Oh, yes. Epic, iconic, all of those things,” Kimmel mocked. “Washington crossed the Delaware, Trump hitched a ride in a garbage truck.”

Kimmel added, “I have to say, if there is a single image that we will look back on and say, ‘this defines what America was going through in 2024,’ I think it would be the Republican nominee for president dancing to the song ‘YMCA’ in a garbage man costume.”

“That vest will come in handy when he’s on the side of the highway picking up trash with the other inmates,” Kimmel joked, gesturing a prayer.

Hannity wasn’t the only right-wing pundit Kimmel ripped into on Thursday. He also showed a clip of Tucker Carlson’s recent interview where he repeatedly declared that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was gay.

“If that isn’t the pot calling the kettle fierce,” Kimmel replied. “I just found it very interesting coming from a man whose screensaver is a close-up of Vladimir Putin’s nipples.”

