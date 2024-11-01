Donald Trump gave a photo op Wednesday where he wore an orange vest and took questions from the passenger seat of a garbage truck. Jimmy Kimmel , who mocked Trump for the stunt , on Thursday made fun of the glowing praise the stunt received from Fox News .

“ Sean Hannity , God bless him. The dumber Trump gets, the deeper Sean digs to spin stupid into smart,” Kimmel said.

He played a clip of Hannity reacting to Trump’s garbageman stunt, saying, “This may go down as an iconic, epic moment that we will remember for a long time.”

“Oh, yes. Epic, iconic, all of those things,” Kimmel mocked. “Washington crossed the Delaware, Trump hitched a ride in a garbage truck.”

Kimmel added, “I have to say, if there is a single image that we will look back on and say, ‘this defines what America was going through in 2024,’ I think it would be the Republican nominee for president dancing to the song ‘YMCA’ in a garbage man costume.”

“That vest will come in handy when he’s on the side of the highway picking up trash with the other inmates,” Kimmel joked, gesturing a prayer.

Hannity wasn’t the only right-wing pundit Kimmel ripped into on Thursday. He also showed a clip of Tucker Carlson’s recent interview where he repeatedly declared that vice presidential candidate Tim Walz was gay.