Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump’s Garbage Truck Stunt: Trash Goes in Back

After Joe Biden seemingly called Trump supporters “garbage” on Tuesday, Donald Trump tried to capitalize on the gaffe by dressing up in an orange vest and taking photos in a garbage truck. Late night host Jimmy Kimmel wasn’t impressed.

“He went out and rented a garbage truck and put his name on the side,” Kimmel marveled in his Wednesday monologue. “Shouldn’t they have put him in the back of that? The garbage goes in the back of the truck.”

Kimmel showed a photograph of Trump in an orange vest, remarking, “It really brings out the orange in his face, I have to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kimmel also mocked the right-wing response to Biden’s comments for being overdramatic. “Joe Biden should drop out of this race immediately,” he joked, and pointed out, “Over the past week, Donald Trump has referred to America as a garbage can multiple times a day.”

The late night host argued that the real reason Trump has been leaning so hard on Biden’s “garbage” comment is to distract from the controversy around comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s infamous joke at Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday, where he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage.”

“This garbage thing is a serious problem for [Trump],” Kimmel noted. “He’s facing a firestorm of anger from the Latino population. Bad Bunny , J-Lo , Ricky Martin have all come out in support of Kamala Harris this week. But instead of apologizing, which is not something he does, he sat down to talk about it with noted racial tolerance advocate Sean Hannity .”

Kimmel played an interview clip of Trump telling Hannity, “I’ve done more for Puerto Rico than any president I think that’s ever been president … Every time I go outside, I see somebody from Puerto Rico, they give me a hug and a kiss.”

“Yes, that definitely happens every time he goes outside,” Kimmel joked.