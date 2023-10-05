Back in December, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Perry Greene officially called it quits on their marriage of 27 years, meaning that the Jewish-space-laser-loving firebrand is officially single and ready to mingle. If Jimmy Kimmel is reading the vibes Marge is giving off correctly, he’s pretty sure she’s got a certain 215-pound, strawberry-haired someone in mind as her next romantic victim.

Now that Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has been unceremoniously booted from his position as Speaker of the House, his vacated chair needs to be filled—and quickly. As Kimmel explained on Wednesday night, if “Klan mom” Greene is to be believed, Donald Trump is the only human being who can save the Republican party from its own worst instincts.

“We want him back as president,” Greene insisted while speaking to right-wing cable channel Real America’s Voice on Wednesday. “So why not make him Speaker of the House, even if it’s an interim speaker, while we work to find another speaker?” She later added that “the only way” to earn her vote “is to beat President Trump.”

Kimmel heard what Greene said, but was much more interested in what she didn’t say. “He’s never going to have sex with you Marge,” Kimmel insisted. “Stop it! He’s a married man!”

Still, the host had to laugh at the absurdity of the idea. “The man has 91 felony counts against him, and he’s in the middle of a $250 million fraud trial in New York,” Kimmel reminded viewers.

For his part, however, Trump seems game to give the Speaker gig a try, and Kimmel can’t ignore the irony of it all: “The same guy who sent hundreds of dangerous imbeciles to poop on the floor of [the Capitol] wants to help with the process.”