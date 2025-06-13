After the president and the first lady made a now-rare public appearance together on Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel is newly concerned about the state of their marriage.

“It was opening night for the new and MAGA-friendly Kennedy Center, led by Donald Trump, their self-appointed chairman of the board,” Kimmel said in his Thursday monologue.

He showed a picture of Donald and Melania in attendance, joking, “There he is, Don Valjean and Lady Misérables.” ADVERTISEMENT

Judging by their body language, Kimmel surmised, “That is the look of a couple that just realized they have to sit next to each other for three hours.”

“Napoleon Bone-a-spurs was accompanied by Melania,” Kimmel joked, “As is required under section B, subsection three of their prenup, which states, ‘Mrs. Trump shall accompany her husband to no fewer than two public appearances per calendar year, during which she shall refrain from open displays of revulsion, disgust, and or hatred, regardless of current mood or events.’”

Kimmel, who has long remarked on the apparently cold, distant relationship between the President and the First Lady, kept up the Melania jokes throughout the monologue.

“But Melania, from all accounts, she loved this show,” he said. “Her favorite song was ‘On My Own.’”

“They really do seem so close, closer than ever,” Kimmel joked about the Trumps. “The way they were holding hands on the way in...”

He showed a picture of the couple on the way to the Kennedy Center event. Instead of the two holding hands, Trump was holding Melania’s thumb.

As the screen zoomed in on the odd form of hand-holding, Kimmel joked, “In karate, that’s known as a thumb lock.”

ABC

Kimmel joked that the Kennedy Center event, attended by big names like JD Vance and RFK Jr., was “like the Tony Awards for people who want to take away the rights of everyone at the Tony Awards.”

“Some cast members from Les Miz decided to boycott the performance because President Trump was there,“ Kimmel added. ”Right now, the only person less popular than Trump in the world of theater is Patti LuPone."

Patti LuPone is a Tony Award winner who’s recently been condemned by over 500 Broadway artists for alleged bullying and harassment. Kimmel’s audience didn’t seem aware of the controversy, however, as Kimmel’s joke was met with muted laughter.