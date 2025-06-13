Melania Shuns Trump’s Attempt at Shameless Flattery at White House Picnic

Melania Trump smiled in her trademark silence after husband Donald Trump joked she could replace him as president.
The pair appeared together for the second day running, hosting the annual White House congressional picnic on Thursday. The happy couple also walked the red carpet at the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night, where the first lady was also of few words.
Addressing the crowd of Republican lawmakers from the White House overlooking the south lawn, Trump listed off his various work achievements and even he found time to praise his wife’s political skills.
Melania has backed the “Take It Down Act”, which makes posting real or AI- generated deepfake explicit sexual imagery online of people without their consent illegal. It cleared the lower chamber in April, after being passed by the Senate in February.
Trump praised “our great first lady” for the fact that the revenge porn bill was passed on a bipartisan basis, joking it could set her up for a political career.
“I want to thank you Melania,” Trump said. “When I saw that bill pass, bipartisan, I said, ‘You know, I think you’re gonna take my job Melania’... we don’t get so much bipartisan.”
He continued, “She didn’t know why, she said `Why is that?’ I said, ‘There is no reason for it, but you did it, congratulations it’s a great job.’”
Melania smiled, nodded and clap as she let her husband speak for her.
Last month, Melania warned that AI and social media were “digital candy” for the next generation.
She warned they are “sweet, addictive and engineered to have an impact on the cognitive development of our children. She added “these new technologies can be weaponized, shape beliefs and, sadly, affect emotions and even be deadly.”