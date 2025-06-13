Melania Shuns Trump’s Attempt at Shameless Flattery at White House Picnic

Melania Trump smiled in her trademark silence after husband Donald Trump joked she could replace him as president.

The pair appeared together for the second day running, hosting the annual White House congressional picnic on Thursday. The happy couple also walked the red carpet at the opening night of Les Misérables at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night, where the first lady was also of few words.

Addressing the crowd of Republican lawmakers from the White House overlooking the south lawn, Trump listed off his various work achievements and even he found time to praise his wife’s political skills. ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. first lady Melania Trump presses the flesh at the Congressional Picnic. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Melania has backed the “Take It Down Act”, which makes posting real or AI- generated deepfake explicit sexual imagery online of people without their consent illegal. It cleared the lower chamber in April, after being passed by the Senate in February.

Trump praised “our great first lady” for the fact that the revenge porn bill was passed on a bipartisan basis, joking it could set her up for a political career.

“I want to thank you Melania,” Trump said. “When I saw that bill pass, bipartisan, I said, ‘You know, I think you’re gonna take my job Melania’... we don’t get so much bipartisan.”

He continued, “She didn’t know why, she said `Why is that?’ I said, ‘There is no reason for it, but you did it, congratulations it’s a great job.’”

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump attend the Congressional Picnic at the White House. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Melania smiled, nodded and clap as she let her husband speak for her.

Last month, Melania warned that AI and social media were “digital candy” for the next generation.