Jimmy Kimmel Live Audience Found Out About Pulling as They Walked In
LAST MINUTE
An audience member who was set to attend the Wednesday taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! revealed that news of the show being pulled from the air broke as audience members were waiting in line. In an interview with the Associated Press, the audience member said, “We were just about to walk in. They waited to pull the plug on this right as a studio audience was about to walk in.” He continued, “They didn’t tell us what had happened; they just said that the show was canceled. Initially, my concern was, ‘I hope everyone’s okay, no one got injured,’ you know... As they told us the show was being canceled, at the same time online, they announced that it was indefinitely, which we can probably assume is forever, taken off the air because of certain comments that were made, which I was not aware of. And then I went to go look to see what those comments were and they didn’t really seem to justify, you know, the means, you know, it seemed to be a bit extreme.”