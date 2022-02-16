Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Eric Trump as Less ‘Masculine’ Than Ivanka

As news broke of even more legal trouble for the former president’s adult children this week, Jimmy Kimmel noted Tuesday night that “Trump’s terrible kids are making the rounds, desperately trying to protect the golden goose.”

“Eric took time out of his busy schedule to promote this made-up Hillary Clinton spying case they’re now pumping into the Fox News viewers’ soft, oatmeal-like brains,” the late-night host added. He then cut to a clip of the Trump Organization’s executive vice president’s latest unhinged rant on Hannity from the night before in which he demanded to know why prosecutors weren’t going after his father’s 2016 opponent.

Mocking Eric Trump’s histrionics, Kimmel said, “I never noticed what a voice he has! Why is Ivanka’s voice more masculine than Eric’s? High-pitched Eric.”

“If you want to know where the prosecutors are, the answer is gathering evidence against your grifter father,” he added to cheers from his audience.

From there, Kimmel moved on to another “prominent member of the MAGAverse having legal troubles,” Sarah Palin, whose defamation lawsuit against The New York Times was rejected by both judge and jury this week.

“So I guess she traveled all that way on her dogsled for nothing,” Kimmel joked. “I have to say, between elections and lawsuits and The Masked Singer, Sarah Palin is one of the most versatile losers in history. She’s got range.”

