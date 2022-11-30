Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lindsey Graham’s ‘Erection’ for Herschel Walker

“Speaking of head injuries,” Jimmy Kimmel said Tuesday night, pivoting from a story about a Canadian hockey brawl to the Senate runoff in Georgia, “polls are showing Herschel Walker in a dead heat with the incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock.”

As the late-night host put it, Republicans are “pulling out all the stops” for Walker, noting that Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC) in particular have been “spending more time with him than he’s spent with all of his children combined.”

After playing a montage of Cruz and an especially fired up Graham going to bat for Walker on Fox News over the last several days, Kimmel cut to a clip of Graham apparently doing 35 push-ups while repeating the candidate’s fundraising website address.

“I really think Lindsey Graham might be in love with Herschel Walker, it’s crazy,” Kimmel joked. “And by the way, 35 push-ups—it’s hard to do push-ups with an erection, that’s a lot.”

Walker himself was sitting next to Graham on Fox last week when he mistakenly declared, “This erection is about the people.” Previously, Graham has used Walker’s candidacy as supposed evidence that the Republican Party can’t be considered “racist,” arguing that Democrats were “scared to death” of him running because then “maybe every other young child in America of color might want to be a Republican.”