Late night host Jimmy Kimmel set his sights on Melania Trump in his Monday monologue, criticizing the former first lady for being just as shameless as her husband with the overpriced MAGA merchandise she sells.

“You have Melania, who’s hawking a $600 ‘Vote Freedom’ necklace right now,” Kimmel said. He described it as having “Lady Liberty on the front and nothing behind it, just like Melania herself.”

Kimmel remarked, “We haven’t seen [Melania] with Trump for weeks now,” and talked about her upcoming memoir, Melania.

“[The book] includes this harrowing tale from the night of their 16th anniversary, when Donald was suddenly in the mood for love,” Kimmel said. He played some audio from the memoir where Melania in reality details her experience of a George Floyd protest in 2020.

“The loud knocking on the door sent a jolt through my body,” Melania reads in the clip. “The Secret Service agent told me I needed to move.”

“Fortunately, they were able to get her out in time,” Kimmel joked.

The Melania coverage came shortly after Kimmel ripped into Trump’s recent attempts to win over female voters, including his all-caps Truth Social rants promising that under his presidency, “[WOMEN’S] LIVES WILL BE HAPPY, BEAUTIFUL, AND GREAT AGAIN!.”

Kimmel quipped, “And if you don’t believe it, ask my wife Melania, who every night prays I drive my golf cart into a lagoon.”

Kimmel added about Trump’s promise to women, “If there’s anyone who knows how to make women feel happy and hopeful, why, it’s this gentleman right here.”

The late night host also brought up Robert F Kennedy Jr’s recently-revealed alleged affair with New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

“Kennedy was bragging to his friends that Nuzzi sent shots of herself nude. Which are the only shots he will get, by the way,” Kimmel said.

Kimmel joked, “Nuzzi claims the relationship was not physical; she was mostly attracted to the worm in his brain.”