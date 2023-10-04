Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Late Night TV ‘Tantrum’

Monday night was a momentous occasion for television’s late-night hosts, as they made their triumphant returns after a 150-day writers strike that kept their studios dark. While Tuesday night brought more rapturous applause from the studio audience for Jimmy Kimmel, he admitted that not everyone was so thrilled to see that 11:35 p.m. television slot filled once again. As the host explained:

“A very loyal viewer, somebody that really watches the show a lot and takes it in, at 1:05 in the morning last night—1:05 a.m.—posted the following thought: ‘Now that the ‘strike’ is over, the talentless, low-rated CREEPS of late-night television are back. I knew there was a reason I didn’t want to see it settled. True LOSERS!!’”

That poetic thought, posted to Truth Social, came courtesy of Donald Trump. And it seemed a little hypocritical to Kimmel. “This from a man who is such a loser, he buried his ex-wife on a golf course just so he can continue to cheat on her,” he said.

To Kimmel, however, Trump’s complaints only serve as proof that he’s a true fan of the show. Because how else would one explain why he has made sure to carve out time in his overloaded schedule to see what Kimmel and his cohorts are saying about him.

“I love that with everything he’s got going on—running for president, 91 felony charges, a $250 million fraud trial—he still finds time to watch his favorite late-night shows,” said Kimmel. “And tantrum about them in the middle of the night.”

But if Trump ever finds himself needing to make a little extra cash, Kimmel thinks he might have a future in marketing. Because, to Jimmy, that Truth Social bomb “almost reads like a network promo.”

After thinking about it, Kimmel realized that if anyone did know something about “talentless loser creeps,” it would be Trump. Because “he fathered two of them.”