Shortly after losing big in Iowa on Monday, Vivek Ramaswamy announced that he was officially retiring his presidential run and backing Donald Trump for president—none of which was at all surprising to anyone who has paid even minimal attention to the polls.

Since initially announcing his candidacy during an interview with Tucker Carlson nearly one year ago, Ramaswamy has seemingly spent just as much time praising Trump as he has attempting to sell voters on choosing him to be their next POTUS. Which has been a great source of amusement, and bafflement, to Jimmy Kimmel.

Though the 39-year-old entrepreneur only managed to snag eight percent of the vote in Iowa, “it wasn’t for a lack of trying,” Kimmel insisted on Tuesday. “He spent a lot of time in Iowa, and before voting began yesterday he went on Twitter to remind voters how much is at stake. As Iowans got ready to vote in the caucus, he wrote: ‘There are two genders. And no, a man cannot become a woman.’”

“What is that—note to self?” Kimmel wondered, before adding that “neither of them voted for [Ramaswamy].”

But Kimmel was even more amused by how Ramaswamy used the opportunity of his own announcement to further prop up Trump—who, based on the numbers in Iowa, hardly needs any help from the GOP’s fourth-place finisher.

“Even though he was running against Trump, he never missed an opportunity to plant one on his big orange ass,” said Kimmel, who shared a clip of Ramaswamy sharing that he had called Trump before his big announcement to congratulate the former/aspiring president on his victory in Iowa.

“And that call went straight to voicemail,” Kimmel joked. “He’s never going to hook up with you, dude. It’s just not gonna happen.”