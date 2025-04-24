Jimmy Kimmel: Only One Way for Elon Musk to Save Tesla

Jimmy Kimmel came up with only one conclusion for Elon Musk to save Tesla after the billionaire CEO announced he is stepping away from his role in Trump’s cabinet to focus on his declining business ventures.

Musk told investors on Tuesday, “Starting next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly.”

Kimmel joked in his monologue Wednesday that the decision could be due to his ever-expanding family, but ultimately suggested the only way to save the plummeting automaker was to sell it entirely. “Musk says he will dial back his work with the government so that he can spend more time with all ten of his families,” he said.

Musk’s expected exit from DOGE comes amid declining profits for Tesla, the company of which Musk is CEO. Tesla’s uncertain future appears connected to Musk’s increasingly unpopular presence within the Trump administration.

Kimmel joked further, “You know, people forget, Elon, he can’t spend all his time in Washington. He has a company to run into the ground.”

The late night host added, “In the first three months of this year, Tesla’s profits have fallen 71%, which I guess is what happens when your CEO turns into White Kanye before you’re out."

“I don’t know about this plan,” Kimmel said. “I’m really not sure [Musk] going back to Tesla is gonna help anything at all. The reason Tesla is tanking is because people hate him and they don’t want to buy his stuff.”

Kimmel concluded, “Him being back is not gonna make it better. What he needs to do is sell Tesla to someone more likable, like Chlamydia or AIDS.”

Kimmel also mocked Rep. Nancy Mace, who shared a video on Sunday of herself arguing with another shopper at a convenience store.

“I’m feeling that’s an everyday kind of thing for Nancy Mace,” Kimmel said.

He added, “And the bigger question is, why would she post that? ... Does she think she came off well? I’d like to imagine her bringing that to her social media team like, ‘Wait ‘til you see how I gave it to this guy in the cream aisle. You’re gonna love it.’”