Media

Jimmy Kimmel: Only One Way for Elon Musk to Save Tesla

GO AWAY

Kimmel doesn’t think Musk leaving DOGE will be enough to stop Tesla’s struggles.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Jimmy Kimmel came up with only one conclusion for Elon Musk to save Tesla after the billionaire CEO announced he is stepping away from his role in Trump’s cabinet to focus on his declining business ventures.

Musk told investors on Tuesday, “Starting next month, May, my time allocation to DOGE will drop significantly.”

Kimmel joked in his monologue Wednesday that the decision could be due to his ever-expanding family, but ultimately suggested the only way to save the plummeting automaker was to sell it entirely. “Musk says he will dial back his work with the government so that he can spend more time with all ten of his families,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Musk’s expected exit from DOGE comes amid declining profits for Tesla, the company of which Musk is CEO. Tesla’s uncertain future appears connected to Musk’s increasingly unpopular presence within the Trump administration.

Kimmel joked further, “You know, people forget, Elon, he can’t spend all his time in Washington. He has a company to run into the ground.”

Trump Is Already Talking About Elon Musk in the Past TenseMOVING ON
Julia Ornedo
Donald Trump and Elon Musk at the viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket in 2024.

The late night host added, “In the first three months of this year, Tesla’s profits have fallen 71%, which I guess is what happens when your CEO turns into White Kanye before you’re out."

“I don’t know about this plan,” Kimmel said. “I’m really not sure [Musk] going back to Tesla is gonna help anything at all. The reason Tesla is tanking is because people hate him and they don’t want to buy his stuff.”

Kimmel concluded, “Him being back is not gonna make it better. What he needs to do is sell Tesla to someone more likable, like Chlamydia or AIDS.”

Elon Musk Has ‘F-Word Screaming Match’ Feet From Oval OfficeWWE-STYLE
William Vaillancourt
A photo illustration of Elon Musk and Scott Bessent.

Kimmel also mocked Rep. Nancy Mace, who shared a video on Sunday of herself arguing with another shopper at a convenience store.

“I’m feeling that’s an everyday kind of thing for Nancy Mace,” Kimmel said.

He added, “And the bigger question is, why would she post that? ... Does she think she came off well? I’d like to imagine her bringing that to her social media team like, ‘Wait ‘til you see how I gave it to this guy in the cream aisle. You’re gonna love it.’”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandElon Musk Has ‘F-Word Screaming Match’ Feet From Oval Office
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsTerrified Trump Flees Tariffs War After CEOs’ ‘Empty Shelves’ Warning
Janna Brancolini
MediaPete Buttigieg Schools Podcaster for Trusting Trump Promises
Corbin Bolies
MediaChris Cuomo Trashes Former CNN Star and Claims Friendship Was Never Real
Tom Sanders
PoliticsJD Vance Ripped for Embarrassing Gaffe During Vatican Visit
Liam Archacki