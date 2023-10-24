It’s been more than four months since Mike Pence officially announced his plans to go tête-à-tête with his former boss and make a run for president in 2024. If it feels like that was the last time you heard anything about Pence’s candidacy, you’re not alone.

While the odds are clearly stacked against the former VP taking over the Oval Office, Jimmy Kimmel is pretty sure Pence will be remembered for decades to come for featuring in what the late-night host described as “the saddest photo in presidential campaign history.”

In the photo, Pence is speaking to a “crowd” of “supporters” at a drug store in Sidney, Iowa. “I want you to look at this really closely,” Kimmell implored viewers as he brought up a gigantic version of the image. “Because there are more multivitamins than there are people in this photograph.”

In keeping with the medication theme, Kimmel couldn’t help but notice that “all the major side effects” one experiences from a pill are represented in the faces of the onlookers, who appear to have unknowingly stumbled into the event. “You’ve got drowsiness, you’ve got thoughts of suicide, difficulty urinating, problems operating heavy machinery, headache, irritability.”

“The energy in this photo doesn’t say, ‘We’re here because we’re excited that the vice president is in town.’ The energy says, ‘We were promised donuts and where are the fucking donuts?’”