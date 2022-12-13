Jimmy Kimmel Schools Elon Musk on Comedy After ‘Terrible’ Fauci Joke

Jimmy Kimmel decided to stay away from Elon Musk’s embarrassing cameo at Dave Chappelle’s stand-up show over the weekend, but he did have a lot to say about what the Twitter CEO had posted earlier that morning.

“He seems to be intent on filling the troll hole vacated by Donald Trump,” the late-night host said before sharing Musk’s tweet that read “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”

“Which, on top of being small-minded, lowest common denominator garbage and spreading false and dangerous conspiracy theories against a doctor who works for our good,” Kimmel shot back, “is also just a terrible joke.”

Kimmel compared the tweet to a joke created by artificial intelligence, saying, “it doesn’t make any sense, the structure’s wrong, it doesn’t rhyme with anything relevant, there are too many syllables, it’s exactly the kind of joke you’d expect from a guy who named his son after the bottom row of an eye chart.”

From there, he told a story about a guy who came up to him over the weekend and asked, “You got no love for Elon, bro?”—presumably after watching one of his previous monologues on the billionaire.

“I said, ‘no, I don’t, but it’s not just Elon specifically,’” he explained. “I have a problem with any richest man in the world who comes to this country to casually slander a doctor who devoted his entire life to protecting our children from HIV and COVID and Zika and swine flu and Ebola while you’re off playing grab-ass with Trump and firing rockets into space to prove your penis works.”

“So the answer is, as long as he’s attacking and spreading lies about decent Americans who have been doing his best to protect the world since before this vomit casserole was born, I got no love for Elon, bro.”

Fauci, for his past, brushed off the joke from the no-longer-richest man in the world, saying in an interview on Monday, “A lot of that stuff is just a cesspool of misinformation, and I don’t waste a minute worrying about it.”

