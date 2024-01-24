Jimmy Kimmel relentlessly mocked Fox News host Brian Kilmeade for fawning over GOP presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

On Monday, the Fox & Friends co-host caught up with Trump in New Hampshire just ahead of his latest rally and couldn’t help himself from commenting on Trump’s appearance; most notably, his apparent weight loss. “You look like you’re in fighting shape,” Kilmeade gushed. “How much weight did you lose?”

Trump responded with his trademark aggrandizing, telling Kilmeade that he had dropped “maybe 15, maybe 20” pounds. When Kilmeade demanded to know Trump’s secret, the former/aspiring president explained that he had lost the weight “the hard way,” adding that he had been “so busy that I haven’t been able to eat much.”

Just last month, Trump reportedly told sketch artists Jane Rosenberg and Isabelle Brourman at his New York civil trial that, “I think I need to lose some weight.”

“I’m not able to sit down and eat like a person like you,” Trump told Kilmeade. “You can sit down and eat. Me? It’s a little bit tougher.”

Which led Kimmel to one simple conclusion: “OK, so he’s on Ozempic for sure, right?,” the host wanted to know.

“It’s always fun to watch him exaggerate numbers in real time,” Kimmel marveled. “They’re like ‘How much weight did you lose?’ ‘Maybe 15, maybe 20—actually, 50,” Kimmel teased, adding (in his best Trump voice): “People come up to me crying and say, ‘Sir, who did you lose 100 pounds?’ And I say: ‘I work too hard to eat.”