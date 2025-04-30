Jimmy Kimmel Sounds Off on ‘Virgin Voldemort’ Stephen Miller

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t just happy about President Donald Trump’s declining approval ratings; he’s also happy to see Trump adviser Stephen Miller attempt to downplay them.

“Even Fox News has the president polling poorly,” Kimmel noted in his Tuesday monologue, “Which is a fact that did not go over bigly with Trump spokesgoblin Stephen Miller.”

He showed a Fox News clip of Miller being told about Trump reaching a 55% disapproval rating. Miller replied by dismissing the poll altogether:

“It is our opinion that Fox News needs to fire its pollster,” Miller said.

“Great idea, Virgin Voldemort,” Kimmel replied. “We’ll fire the pollster. You don’t like the poll results, you fire the pollster. It’s the Donald Trump way.”

Kimmel didn’t just mock Miller’s words, however. He called attention to a moment near the end of the interview where Miller, seemingly thinking the camera was no longer on him, dropped his smile suddenly.

“Watch Stephen Miller’s face at the end of this,” Kimmel said, replaying the clip zoomed in on Miller. “Human response deactivated. It is quite a trick.”

“This guy is so odd,” Kimmel added. “He makes Elon Musk look like Tony Danza.”

Kimmel played the clip again, joking, “Did he just lose his Wi-Fi signal? What happened? If he smiles any longer than that, he turns back into a sea slug.”

The Fox News poll Miller was dismissing showed that Trump is unpopular on every issue except immigration. Disapproval was only 48% for immigration, but above 50% on everything else.

Meanwhile, Miller went on Sean Hannity’s show to argue that Trump had accomplished a lot during his first 100 days back in office.

Kimmel summed up Miller’s list of Trump achievements, which included ending paper straws and the halting the production of new pennies. Kimmel argued that none of this was as impressive as Miller seemed to think.

“None of those achievements are achievements,” Kimmel said.

He joked, “The penny is gone and straws are back. Wow, America really is great again, isn’t it?”