Media

Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump Over ‘Nasty’ New Nickname

TACO THURSDAY

Kimmel also bid a sarcastic farewell to DOGE founder Elon Musk.

Michael Boyle
Michael Boyle

Jimmy Kimmel went all in on the viral taco memes making fun of President Donald Trump.

“How does it feel to be on the other end of the nickname game?” Kimmel asked Trump. “Not great, does it?”

Kimmel explained how TACO is an acronym, coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” It’s been used by prominent Democrats online to make fun of Trump’s tariff indecisiveness.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Trump] doesn’t like the nickname at all,” Kimmel said. “He called it a nasty question, but it seems to be catching on. There’s been an outpouring of taco-themed AI on social media ... all in celebration of our El Pollo Loco.”

Trump Rages at His Own Appointed Judge in Explosive TiradePOINTING FINGERS
Julia Ornedo
President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C

Kimmel believed that the taco jokes, though perhaps childish, were the natural result of Trump’s behavior throughout his second term.

“Trump has changed his tariff policy more than 50 times, as any stable genius would, and that is starting to catch up to him,” Kimmel pointed out.

“Yesterday, the Court of International Trade ruled unanimously that Trump does not have the authority to implement the big, beautiful tariffs he’s slapping on everyone,” Kimmel said.

He explained further, “Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed the decision. The DOJ claims that stopping these tariffs would take away Trump’s leverage in trade negotiations and embolden other countries to take advantage of him.”

He joked, “Basically, the court pulled down [Trump’s] pants and showed China his little mushroom.”

Trump Teases Extra Episode of Elon Show After Icing Him OutDOGE REUNION SPECIAL
William Vaillancourt
Elon Musk, Donald Trump

Kimmel also bid farewell to Elon Musk, who on Friday will officially leave the White House after 130 days of deeply unpopular DOGE federal budget cuts.

“He came, he chainsawed, we bled, he left,” Kimmel said.

“When he started, he promised to save us a trillion dollars,” Kimmel noted. “Now he says DOGE will probably only save about $160 billion, whereas most everyone else says he probably cost us hundreds of billions of dollars.”

“But here’s the thing,” Kimmel joked, “Politics isn’t about money. It’s not about success. It’s not about failure. It’s about the lives of the civil servants you destroy along the way.”

Michael Boyle

Michael Boyle

98MikeB

mboyle988@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMusk Takes Stephen Miller’s Wife—as Trump Aide Rage Tweets
Sarah Ewall-Wice
MediaWhy Melania Came Clean About Barron and Harvard: Author
Josephine Harvey,
The Daily Beast Podcast
PoliticsTrump Admin Deports 2-Year-Old Girl Who Is American Citizen
Liam Archacki
TrumplandTrump Biographer: This Is the ‘Real Reason’ He Hates Harvard
Kenneal Patterson
U.S. NewsMeghan Markle Humiliated Online After Sharing Suspicious Pic
Kenneal Patterson