Jimmy Kimmel Trolls Donald Trump Over ‘Nasty’ New Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel went all in on the viral taco memes making fun of President Donald Trump.

“How does it feel to be on the other end of the nickname game?” Kimmel asked Trump. “Not great, does it?”

Kimmel explained how TACO is an acronym, coined by Financial Times columnist Robert Armstrong, which stands for “Trump Always Chickens Out.” It’s been used by prominent Democrats online to make fun of Trump’s tariff indecisiveness.

“[Trump] doesn’t like the nickname at all,” Kimmel said. “He called it a nasty question, but it seems to be catching on. There’s been an outpouring of taco-themed AI on social media ... all in celebration of our El Pollo Loco.”

Kimmel believed that the taco jokes, though perhaps childish, were the natural result of Trump’s behavior throughout his second term.

“Trump has changed his tariff policy more than 50 times, as any stable genius would, and that is starting to catch up to him,” Kimmel pointed out.

“Yesterday, the Court of International Trade ruled unanimously that Trump does not have the authority to implement the big, beautiful tariffs he’s slapping on everyone,” Kimmel said.

He explained further, “Trump’s lawyers immediately appealed the decision. The DOJ claims that stopping these tariffs would take away Trump’s leverage in trade negotiations and embolden other countries to take advantage of him.”

He joked, “Basically, the court pulled down [Trump’s] pants and showed China his little mushroom.”

Kimmel also bid farewell to Elon Musk, who on Friday will officially leave the White House after 130 days of deeply unpopular DOGE federal budget cuts.

“He came, he chainsawed, we bled, he left,” Kimmel said.

“When he started, he promised to save us a trillion dollars,” Kimmel noted. “Now he says DOGE will probably only save about $160 billion, whereas most everyone else says he probably cost us hundreds of billions of dollars.”

“But here’s the thing,” Kimmel joked, “Politics isn’t about money. It’s not about success. It’s not about failure. It’s about the lives of the civil servants you destroy along the way.”