Jimmy Kimmel and Kanye West have a tumultuous history—and, based on the roasting he gave Ye on Wednesday, the late-night host seems just fine keeping it that way.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that West was in the planning stages of launching his very own porn studio. On Wednesday, the rapper seemed to confirm those reports when he tweeted a message: “Yeezy Porn Is Cumming.”

Kimmel barely raised an eyebrow upon hearing the news.

“It’s the next logical step after opening a Pre-K through 12th grade Christian private school,” joked Kimmel in reference to West’s currently-shuttered Donda Academy. “You can’t say he doesn’t have range, right?”

The idea for opening his own porn studio has been something Ye has apparently been considering for a while.

“But you know Kanye,” noted Kimmel. “He doesn’t jump into things impulsively. He likes to think them through.”

“That’s the kind of business genius he is,” Kimmel continued. “He said: ‘You know what the internet could use? Some porn!’”

Taking the already bizarre business prospect to another level of surreal is the fact that Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband is reportedly involved.

“If you told me five years ago that Kanye West would be working with Stormy Daniels’ ex-husband on a porn venture, I I would have said ‘Yeah, I believe that.’ It doesn’t make no sense.”