Jimmy Kimmel Unloads on ‘Sweaty Old Man’ Trump for Attacking Greta Thunberg

On Wednesday night, Jimmy Kimmel gave President Donald Trump credit for “not throwing a tantrum” after Time magazine named 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg Person of the Year. “We all knew he wanted to be Person of the Year,” Kimmel said on Thursday. “We all knew it bothered him, but he showed uncharacteristic restraint.”

That was before Trump attacked Thunberg on Twitter, tweeting, “So ridiculous. Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!”

“Says the sweaty old man who’s mad at a magazine because they didn’t put him on the cover of it,” Kimmel said. “And the fact that Greta Thunberg is a teenager makes this especially insane.”

“I’m old enough to remember a time when everyone at the White House had a full-blown hissy fit because a witness at Trump’s impeachment hearing had the gall to say the word Barron in a completely benign fashion,” the late-night host continued, referring to an overblown controversy that occurred just last week. “But I guess things have changed. Of course, the first lady did not tweet about this actual attack on a child.”

Kimmel went on to praise Thunberg for trolling Trump by changing her Twitter bio to read, “A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend.”

“Trump hasn’t been roasted that thoroughly since the last time he locked himself in his tanning bed,” Kimmel said. “Aside from the obvious vomitous-ness of that rotting yam mocking a child with Aspergers again because she’s more popular than he is, this tweet he posted has the potential to get very interesting.”

The host explained that Trump’s tweet was responding to actress Roma Downey, who’s married to The Apprentice producer Mark Burnett. “Now so far, we haven’t seen any of the raw footage from that show,” he said. “But if Trump starts a war with Burnett’s wife? Mark Burnett could accidentally let that footage get out.”

“And then we’ll get it all the unedited video of who the hell knows what?” he asked. “Trump crushing Sudafed and snorting it off a conference table? Maybe punching his son Don Jr. in the face? Pulling his penis out and forcing Meatloaf to say how fat it is? All that footage gets released. and maybe that could be how Greta Thunberg saves the world!”