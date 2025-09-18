Media

Jimmy Kimmel’s Idol David Letterman Slams ‘Authoritarian Criminal’ Trump

‘NOT HOW THIS WORKS’

“This is misery,” Letterman lamented in response to Jimmy Kimmel’s show being pulled off the air.

Matt Wilstein
Matt Wilstein 

Senior Editor

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MAY 26:Team owner and Indiana native David Letterman on pit road prior to the NTT IndyCar Series 103rd running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 26, 2019, in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Khris Hale/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

David Letterman went to bat for Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday, denouncing President Donald Trump’s “authoritarian criminal administration” for cracking down on the free speech of comedians.

“This is misery,” Letterman told journalist Jeffrey Goldberg during a conversation as part of The Atlantic Festival in New York. “We see where this is all going, correct? It’s managed media. And it’s no good. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. And you can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office. That’s just not how this works.”

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - Walt Disney Television via Getty Images's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" returns to Brooklyn, New York, for five original shows. The guests for Tuesday, October 17 included David Letterman, musical guest Fifth Harmony and Paul Shaffer sitting in with Cleto and The Cletones.(Randy Holmes via Getty Images) DAVID LETTERMAN, JIMMY KIMMEL
David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel. Randy Holmes via Getty Images

Letterman, who hosted The Late Show on CBS for 22 years before Stephen Colbert took over in 2015, also went after Trump’s FCC Chair Brendan Carr, whose threats against Disney and ABC led directly to Kimmel’s removal from the air.

“This guy at the FCC said, ‘We can do things the easy way. We can do things the hard way.’” Letterman said, quoting Carr. “Who is hiring these goons? Mario Puzo?”

Carr’s threats were in response to Kimmel’s monologue jokes Monday night surrounding MAGA’s reaction to the Charlie Kirk assassination. The right has characterized Kimmel as “explicitly” painting Kirk’s killer as part of the MAGA movement.

What he actually said was, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

He then mocked Trump for seeming to care more about his new White House ballroom than his murdered friend.

Kimmel has long considered Letterman a personal and professional idol and even had a “L8 NITE” license plate as a teenager that paid tribute to the NBC franchise he created before moving to CBS.

“Not only is my first guest tonight the main reason I got into television, he is the main reason I got a television,” Kimmel said when he first had Letterman as a guest on his show in 2012.

Letterman similarly spoke out against the cancellation of his Late Show franchise and ouster of Colbert, a move he called “pure cowardice.”

Matt Wilstein

Matt Wilstein

Senior Editor

mattwilstein

matt.wilstein@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now