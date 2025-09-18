Jimmy Fallon Cancels Appearance After Kimmel’s Show Gets Cut

Jimmy Fallon has canceled a scheduled appearance after Jimmy Kimmel’s show was suddenly suspended indefinitely.

The host of NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon was scheduled to appear at the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York City on Thursday morning, but abruptly canceled, according to an email sent to attendees.

“Unfortunately, Jimmy Fallon is no longer able to attend today’s session,” the email read.

Fallon’s canceled appearance comes amid ABC’s decision to “indefinitely” pull Jimmy Kimmel Live! Off air, following what ABC’s parent company, Nexstar, described as “comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.“

President Donald Trump praised ABC’s decision on Truth Social and called for the cancellation of other talk shows, including Fallon’s.

“That leaves Jimmy [Fallon] and Seth [Meyers], two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible. Do it NBC!!!” Trump wrote.

In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump said NBC should consider canceling Jimmy Fallon’s show next. Kevin Winter/Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The suspension of Kimmel’s show comes after FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take away ABC’s license to broadcast.

“When you look at the conduct that has taken place by Jimmy Kimmel, it appears to be some of the sickest conduct possible,” Carr told right-wing commentator Benny Johnson on Wednesday.

The monologue that led to Kimmel’s suspension focused on Tyler Robinson, 22, the suspect charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, 33.

“The MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” the host said.

Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University during the “America Comeback Tour.” Following his death, a number of people have been fired for their comments regarding the conservative activist’s death.

ABC suspended Jimmy Kimmel's show following comments made in his monologue concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk. Randy Holmes/Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images

“We will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech,” said Attorney General Pam Bondi on The Katie Miller Podcast. Bondi later clarified her words, telling Axios in a statement, “Freedom of speech is sacred in our country, and we will never impede upon that right.”

When asked on his U.K. visit whether free speech was under attack in America, Trump replied that “Jimmy Kimmel was fired because he had bad ratings more than anything else.”

According to the U.S. Television Database, for the average monthly audience measurement period ending August 31, 2025, Jimmy Kimmel Live! was watched by approximately 1,104,000 viewers per episode, representing a 0.35 percent rating—down 11 percent from the previous month.

Jimmy Fallon has not publicly commented on the suspension of Kimmel’s talk show. A new episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs tonight on NBC at 11:35 p.m. EST.