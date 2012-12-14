Jindal Endorses OTC Birth Control

CHEAT SHEET
Somebody’s getting ready for 2016. Bobby Jindal wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal urging Republicans to advocate over-the-counter birth control, a move he says would “take contraception out of the political arena.” He argues that the sale of over-the-counter birth control, as opposed to having it prescribed by doctors, would actually lower costs through free-market competition. He writes, “It’s time to put purchasing power back in the hands of consumers—not employers, not pharmaceutical companies, and not bureaucrats in Washington,” he writes. Jindal also says that although he is “an unapologetic pro-life Republican,” every adult “who wants contraception should be able to purchase it.”