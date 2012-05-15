Jindal: Obama ‘Never Ran a Lemonade Stand’

CHEAT SHEET
Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal defended Mitt Romney against attacks by President Obama on his record at Bain Capital. “President Obama hasn’t run anything before he was elected president of the United States,” charged Jindal, whose name is ocassionally floated as a possible VP for Romney. “Never ran a state, never a business, never ran a lemonade stand ... In contrast, Mitt Romney has been a successful governor, a successful businessman, he’s got the executive experience.” Former opponent Tim Pawlenty also defended Romney, saying, “Every third party group that has looked at that attack ad on the Obama election campaign has said it’s misleading, false and unfair.”