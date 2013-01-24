J.J. Abrams to Direct New ‘Star Wars’

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Wrap
It’s going to take expert use of “the force” to quell fans’ fears and meet their expectations for the planned Star Wars sequel, but J.J. Abrams is up for the challenge. Abrams is set to direct the polarizing new Star Wars film, The Wrap reported Thursday, and added that he beat out Ben Affleck for the gig. Abrams has a history rebooting sci-fi franchises, having helmed the recent Star Trek smash. Disney already announced that it’s shooting for a 2015 release for the new film. Abrams will also be directing an upcoming biopic of Lance Armstrong.