J.Lo and Ben Might Get Back Together...For One Night Only

Following Jennifer Lopez’s divorce filing from Ben Affleck on their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, rumors are swirling that the two might reunite on the red carpet at the premiere of their film Unstoppable next month.

The Daily Mail reported that producers on the film are “pushing the two to appear together” at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 6, 2024 to “create buzz on the film.”

The film follows the life story of Anthony Robles, a wrestling star born with one leg. Moonlight star Jharrel Jerome plays Robles, and Lopez plays his mother, Judy. The project wrapped in January and was produced by Affleck and Matt Damon’s production company, Artists Equity. Don Cheadle and Bobby Cannavale also star.

The upcoming Unstoppable isn’t the first time Lopez and Affleck have worked on a movie together as a couple. They famously met and began the first go-round of their love affair on the set of the 2003 film Gigli.

Prior to Lopez officially filing for divorce, there were multiple reports that a separation was imminent for months. Lopez was spotted ringless, on solo trips, and celebrating her birthday alone in New York while Affleck was spotted on the other side of the country.

The ex-couple put their marital home on the market in June, and Affleck has since gotten new digs in the Pacific Palisades.

TMZ, who reported the official filing Tuesday, reported that the couple didn’t have a prenup, and Lopez marked their date of separation as April 26, 2024.

Since the news broke, Lopez’s ex-fianceé Alex Rodriguez shared a post to his Instagram story that many fans assumed was directed at his ex.

“You either go one way or the other, you might as well be the one deciding the direction,” the post read, which quoted himself.

Rodriguez and Lopez got together in 2017 and had a two-year engagement before calling things off in April 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” said Lopez and Rodriguez in a joint statement to Today.