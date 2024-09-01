J.Lo Enters the 'Inspirational T-Shirt Quote' Phase of Her Breakup

Despite making her long-rumored split from Ben Affleck official less than two weeks ago, Jennifer Lopez appears to be living her best life. At least that’s the vibe she’s ‘curating’ on Instagram.

J.Lo made a triumphant return to the social media platform with a carousel of carefree snaps posted Saturday with “Oh, it was a summer”—a tres casual reference, presumably, to the whirlwind of breathless will-they-won’t-they-and-what-about-the-Dunkin’-gift-cards speculation surrounding the state of her and Ben Affleck’s marriage in recent months. (That speculation all culminated, of course, in a divorce filing.)

The slideshow began with Lopez looking demure in a mirror selfie, sporting a black tank top and high ponytail. Her next photo was a Hallmark card-worthy quote reading, “Everything is unfolding in divine order.”

What followed was an array of family, pet and overflowing bubble bath pics, as well as a white bathing suit belfie—nothing says ‘I’m winning the divorce narrative’ in the public eye like a butt selfie, after all—and another nugget of vision board wisdom: “She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace,” a photo of a green T-shirt read.

Lopez’s fan’s seemed to love her new attitude, and said as much in the comments. “So excited for the next ERA,” one user wrote. “Love to see you glowing,” added another.

If Lopez’s in her unbothered era, Affleck might be, too. Recent pictures shared by Page Six showed the Gone Girl star giving a rare smile to paparazzi while grabbing McDonald’s munchies outside his Los Angeles rental home. J.Lo’s love might not cost a thing, after all, but a Happy Meal these days is around $6.