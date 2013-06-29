J.Lo Headlines Dictator's Birthday Party

CHEAT SHEET
Jenny, did you learn nothing from Hilary Swank?! Fresh from celebrations from her induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Lopez flew to a resort town in Turkmenistan to headline leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s 56th birthday party, according to reports. The Central Asian state is known mostly for "vast gas reserves and a dismal human rights record," but that didn't put a damper on the party. J.Lo reportedly spent her time there "[dancing] with half-naked backing dancers" and later wearing traditional Turkmen clothes for a rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."