    J.Lo Headlines Dictator's Birthday Party

    John Shearer/Invision/AP

    Jenny, did you learn nothing from Hilary Swank?! Fresh from celebrations from her induction into the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Jennifer Lopez flew to a resort town in Turkmenistan to headline leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s 56th birthday party, according to reports. The Central Asian state is known mostly for "vast gas reserves and a dismal human rights record," but that didn't put a damper on the party. J.Lo reportedly spent her time there "[dancing] with half-naked backing dancers" and later wearing traditional Turkmen clothes for a rendition of "Happy Birthday, Mr. President."

