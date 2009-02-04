Joaquin, Inexplicably, Still Rapping

Forget acting, what Joaquin Phoenix really wants to do is direc—oh, wait, rap. The bearded, one-time poster boy for how to make smart career choices in Hollywood continues to claim his rap career, initially executed poorly (and mumbly) at a Las Vegas club, is not a hoax. “I just don’t feel challenged by acting anymore. I don’t enjoy the process anymore,” he tells New York magazine. However, hip-hop doesn’t seem to provide much solace. “It’s been really nerve-wracking, because there’s literally people there heckling you. It was really difficult,” he says, and continues, “I realize that part of it might seem ridiculous to other people, but I can’t concern myself with that.” Future collaborators may include P. Diddy and actor Dermot Mulroney, whom Phoenix calls an “amazing cellist.” Phoenix plays a bipolar man alongside Gwyneth Paltrow in the upcoming drama Two Lovers, which might just be his last role on the big screen.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED