Joaquin Phoenix offered an enigmatic response after being questioned about his reasons for quitting Todd Haynes’ untitled gay romance movie.

Speaking at a press conference in Venice for Joker: Folie À Deux, Phoenix made it clear that he had an opinion about it–he just didn’t intend to share.

“If I do, I would just be sharing my opinion from my perspective and the other creatives aren’t here to say their piece and it just doesn’t feel like that would be right, I’m not sure how that would be helpful. So I don’t think I will,” he told a reporter from Screen International.

The actor’s abrupt departure from the detective movie just five days before filming was due to begin caused an outcry in Hollywood and left fans guessing why he took the decision to drop out of a project that he reportedly took to the director in the first place.

A source told Variety that Phoenix got “cold feet” despite entire sets being built in Guadalajara, Mexico, and the cast and crew being left in the lurch.

The movie was said to feature a gay romance in the 1930s and was to co-star Danny Ramirez, from Captain America: Brave New World.

There were unconfirmed reports that Phoenix could face legal action over his departure.

Phoenix has previously told CNN’s Anderson Cooper that he can get “petrified” after taking on a part and worries about how it will enable him to express his ideas fully.

The actor’s much-anticipated Joker sequel is released in theaters in October. He co-stars with Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn opposite Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck.