Jobs Report: U.S. Employers Added 164,000 Jobs in July
Read it at Bloomberg News
The latest U.S. jobs report revealed solid figures for July, with employers adding 164,000 jobs and wage gains picking up. Bloomberg News reports the payroll rise almost matched expectations. The unemployment rate remained at 3.7 percent, close to its half-century low. Meanwhile, average hourly earnings climbed 3.2 percent from a year earlier, above forecasts. However, in a sign that economic growth could be losing steam, the three-month average payroll increase of 140,000 was the slowest in nearly two years. Separately, revised numbers subtracted 41,000 jobs from the prior two months of figures.