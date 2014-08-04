Jodi Arias to Represent Herself

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Remember her? Jodi Arias, who was convicted in the killing of her boyfriend last year, is allowed to represent herself when she's put on trial again to rule if she will receive the death penalty. In a headline-dominating case, jurors found her guilty of first-degree murder but were unable to decide on her sentencing, so a new phase of her murder trial will begin in a month. Arias petitioned the judge to allow her to serve as her own lawyer, despite having no legal experience, college degree, or high school diploma.