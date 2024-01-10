Jodie Foster Tries to Clean Up Anti-Gen Z Comments

On Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, film icon Jodie Foster attempted to correct the record on some less-than-charitable comments she’d directed towards Gen Z over the weekend.

Last Saturday, Foster told The Guardian in an interview that she wasn’t that enthusiastic about working with members of younger generations; specifically, she called out Gen Z for their working habits, which she doesn’t feel are entirely up to snuff.

“They’re really annoying, especially in the workplace,” Foster told the outlet. “They’re like, ‘Nah, I’m not feeling it today, I’m gonna come in at 10:30 a.m.’ Or, like, in emails, I’ll tell them, ‘This is all grammatically incorrect — did you not check your spelling?’ And they’re like, ‘Why would I do that, isn’t that kind of limiting?’”

“I got some grief from my sons for that one,” Foster joked, when Kimmel read her words back to her. “Yeah, you know, ‘cause you’re older and you tend to do that, ‘Well in my day, we had to walk to school with crampons on,’ or something.”

Foster started acting onscreen when she was only two years old.

“Everything we did was right, and everything we did was good for us,” Kimmel joked in return.

“But the new generation, you know, they’re lucky, because they learned that they could say no, and we didn’t know that,” Foster said. “We didn’t have a kind of freedom, and there’s a double edge to that. There’s things you learn when you’re un-free and overly disciplined.”