Joe and Jill Biden: Valentine's Day Romance
Democrats, prepare to say "aww"; Republicans, prepare to feel a little sick: Good Morning America profiled the "35-year love story" of Joe and Jill Biden in preparation for Valentine's Day. Ah, Fridays—is there anything that doesn't pass for news the day before the weekend?
