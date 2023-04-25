Joe Biden Announces 2024 Re-Election Campagin

President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for a second term and launched his 2024 campaign for the White House.

In a video accompanying his long-awaited announcement, Biden asked Americans to let him “finish this job” and painted the upcoming race as a continuation of the same struggles he sought to address with his previous campaign. “When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are.”

Biden’s pitch for a second term begins with a single word: “freedom.” “Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans,” Biden says, explaining that his first term has been a fight to defend American democracy. “But you know around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take on those bedrock freedoms,” Biden says over images of Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, and his 2024 rivals Ron DeSantis and Donald Trump.

The president also attacked Republican policies of cuts to Social Security and taxes for the wealthy while also “dictating what health-care decisions women can make” and banning books.